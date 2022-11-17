Biden congratulates Republicans on winning House majority















Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, on Wednesday congratulated Republicans on their projected majority in the U.S. House of Representatives following last week's midterm elections, saying he would work with them to deliver for Americans.

"The American people want us to get things done for them," he said in a statement issued by the White House.

"I will work with anyone – Republican or Democrat – willing to work with me to deliver results for them," he said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; editing by Eric Beech











