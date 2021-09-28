Biden: Congress must pass infrastructure bill, 'Build Back Better' agenda

U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One as he returns from Camp David to the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged U.S. lawmakers to pass both the infrastructure bill that has drawn support from Democrats and Republicans as well as legislation supporting his Build Back Better agenda, saying voters elected Democrats to act.

"The American people sent a clear message at the polls last November. We need to meet this moment and deliver. We need to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and my Build Back Better Agenda," he wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis

