Biden considers calling climate emergency as soon as this week -paper

U.S. President Joe Biden boards a plane following an Arab summit, at King Abdulaziz International Airprot, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden is considering declaring a national climate emergency as soon as this week, the Washington Post newspaper said on Tuesday, citing sources.

The move came after two U.S. Senate Democrats urged Biden to declare a climate emergency and use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems, including solar panels. read more

