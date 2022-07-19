1 minute read
Biden considers calling climate emergency as soon as this week -paper
July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden is considering declaring a national climate emergency as soon as this week, the Washington Post newspaper said on Tuesday, citing sources.
The move came after two U.S. Senate Democrats urged Biden to declare a climate emergency and use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems, including solar panels. read more
Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
