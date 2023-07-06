Biden to crack down on short-term health insurance plans -Politico

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is expected on Friday to propose a new regulation cracking down on short-term health insurance plans, Politico reported on Thursday, citing five Democrats with knowledge of the matter.

Politico quoted a White House official as saying Biden plans to give a speech on Friday touting his health agenda and announcing "major actions to lower health care costs and crack down on junk fees."

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Doina Chiacu

