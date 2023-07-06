Biden to crack down on short-term health insurance plans -Politico

U.S. President Joe Biden visits South Carolina
U.S. President Joe Biden, delivers remarks on the U.S. economy and his administration's effort to revive American manufacturing, during his visit in Flex LTD, a factory that makes solar energy microinverters, in West Columbia, South Carolina, U.S. July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is expected on Friday to propose a new regulation cracking down on short-term health insurance plans, Politico reported on Thursday, citing five Democrats with knowledge of the matter.

Politico quoted a White House official as saying Biden plans to give a speech on Friday touting his health agenda and announcing "major actions to lower health care costs and crack down on junk fees."

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Doina Chiacu

