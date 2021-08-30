Biden declares major disaster after Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana

U.S. President Joe Biden makes a visit to the FEMA headquarters as Hurricane Ida makes landfall over Louisiana, in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Louisiana and ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida, the White House said on Sunday.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said.

Hurricane Ida, making landfall as a fierce Category 4 storm, plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf Mexico on Sunday knocking out power for hundreds of thousands. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

