Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes - official

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the deadly tornadoes that struck Kentucky, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky after a swarm of deadly tornadoes hit the state on Friday, an administration official said, a move that paves the way for additional federal aid.

Kentucky's governor Andy Beshear on Sunday formally requested the declaration, the head of the U.S. disaster response agency FEMA told reporters earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.