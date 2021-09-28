Biden 'deeply engaged' in negotiations with lawmakers-White House

U.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask prior to receiving his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden is deeply engaged in negotiations over spending legislation that he is trying to get through the U.S. Congress.

Biden met two Senate moderates, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona, to discuss the spending plans. Psaki said Biden is operating in lockstep with the two top Democrats in Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Reporting By Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.