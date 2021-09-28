Skip to main content

United States

Biden 'deeply engaged' in negotiations with lawmakers-White House

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask prior to receiving his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden is deeply engaged in negotiations over spending legislation that he is trying to get through the U.S. Congress.

Biden met two Senate moderates, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona, to discuss the spending plans. Psaki said Biden is operating in lockstep with the two top Democrats in Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Reporting By Steve Holland, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:48 PM UTC

Republican seeks documents from White House, DOJ over Huawei CFO case

A Republican lawmaker is calling on the Biden administration to provide communications between the White House and the Justice Department, after the near-simultaneous release of a top executive at China's Huawei and two Canadians held by Beijing spurred questions of political meddling in Washington.

United States
'A four-alarm fire': Tight Virginia governor's race holds warning signs for Democrats
United States
White House says 400,000 people so far got boosters at pharmacies
United States
In the shadow of U.S. Supreme Court history, a Puerto Rican family struggles
United States
Yellen says U.S. may exhaust cash by Oct 18 barring debt ceiling rise