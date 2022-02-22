Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Biden to deliver remarks on Russia and Ukraine later on Tuesday, White House says

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to deliver remarks on his administration's efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy in response to Russia’s military buildup on the border of Ukraine, from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Tuesday to provide an update on the situation concerning Russia and Ukraine, the White House said.

The United States will announce potentially severe new sanctions and export controls against Russia on Tuesday in response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and send troops there.

A White House spokesperson on Monday said the announcement of sanctions would be coordinated with allies and partners.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Susan Heavey and Kanishka Singh, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters