Biden didn't know classified documents were there in think tank or his home - White House















WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden did not know that classified documents from his vice presidential days were at a Washington think tank or house in Wilmington, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Biden did not know what was in those classified documents, the White House said after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the handling of sensitive government documents found there.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Doina Chiacu











