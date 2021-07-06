Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden to direct USDA to boost competition in agricultural industries - source

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the June jobs report in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will direct the Department of Agriculture to adopt new rules to boost competition in agricultural industries in an upcoming executive action from the White House, a source familiar with the situation said.

As part of that action Biden will direct the USDA to issue new rules defining when meat can bear "product of USA" labels.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 1:58 PM UTCStorm threatens rescue effort in Florida as first funeral held

Rescue workers searched for survivors of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium on Tuesday while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts, as relatives of a deceased family of four prepared for the disaster's first funeral.

United StatesLiability from Florida condo collapse: everyone will 'blame everybody else'
United StatesPromise vs practice: Police body-cam delays in Texas capital frustrate reformers
United StatesTropical storm Elsa exits Cuba trailing heavy rains, takes aim at Florida
United StatesU.S. lobby groups write battle plan to beat Biden tax hikes