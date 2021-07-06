Biden to direct USDA to boost competition in agricultural industries - source

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the June jobs report in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will direct the Department of Agriculture to adopt new rules to boost competition in agricultural industries in an upcoming executive action from the White House, a source familiar with the situation said.

As part of that action Biden will direct the USDA to issue new rules defining when meat can bear "product of USA" labels.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

