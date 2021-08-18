United States
Biden disagrees with world leaders over Americans getting vaccine boosters
WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he disagreed with world leaders who argue other countries should get their first coronavirus vaccine shots before Americans get a booster shot.
"We can take care of America and help the world at the same time," Biden said in a speech in which he said Americans should get a booster shot eight months after their second shot.
