Biden disagrees with world leaders over Americans getting vaccine boosters

A woman is given a band-aid after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he disagreed with world leaders who argue other countries should get their first coronavirus vaccine shots before Americans get a booster shot.

"We can take care of America and help the world at the same time," Biden said in a speech in which he said Americans should get a booster shot eight months after their second shot.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese

