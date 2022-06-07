Biden 'encouraged, optimistic' after update on gun talks -White House
WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden was "optimistic" about bipartisan efforts to move forward on gun-violence legislation after receiving a briefing from Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"We haven't seen this type of ... coming together from both sides in a very long time. It's been decades," Jean-Pierre said. "So, he's encouraged. He is optimistic about what he is seeing, about what he is hearing."
"He also believes that any step forward is important," she added, noting that Biden would continue to "call for ... comprehensive gun reform."
