Biden to exempt tariffs on solar panels from Southeast Asian countries for 24 months -source
WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will issue a proclamation on Monday that will allow solar panels to be imported to the United States from Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam without risk of tariffs for a 24-month period, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The action comes amid concern about the impact of the U.S. Commerce Department's months-long investigation into whether imports of solar panels from the four Southeast Asian nations are circumventing tariffs on goods made in China.
