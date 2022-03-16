1 minute read
Biden expected to announce $800 mln in security aid for Ukraine -official
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, a White House official said.
Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler
