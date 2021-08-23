Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden expected to decide in 24 hours whether to extend Aug 31 deadline -source

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about Hurricane Henri and the evacuation of Afghanistan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 22, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to decide within 24 hours whether to extend the Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline in order to give the Pentagon time to prepare, an administration official said on Monday.

Biden was still mulling how to proceed but some of his advisers were arguing against extending the withdrawal deadline for security reasons, the official said. Biden could signal his intentions at a virtual meeting of G7 nations on Tuesday, the official said.

Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:25 PM UTC

U.S. House Democrats face test of unity on Biden spending plans

Democrats face a test of unity in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday as they begin work on two ambitious spending plans that would devote trillions of dollars to transportation infrastructure and social programs.

United States
Probe clears police officer who shot woman in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
United States
R. Kelly accuser says singer demanded oral sex before granting audition
United States
Former Giuliani associate Fruman expected to plead guilty in campaign finance case
United States
Six U.S. states will not join $26 bln opioid settlements with distributors, J&J