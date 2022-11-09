Biden expects to decide on re-election bid early next year

U.S. President Joe Biden takes questions as he discusses the 2022 U.S. midterm election results during a news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he expects to decide early next year whether he will seek re-election for another four-year term.

Biden repeated that he intends to run for office again but that it was a family decision and he would seek their consultation over the holidays.

"I am a great respecter of fate," Biden told reporters at a news conference.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese

