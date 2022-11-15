Biden expresses hope Pelosi stays in Congress with leadership position -sources















WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has asked House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat, to remain in Congress and to continue holding a Democratic leadership role, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A Politico columnist first reported the conversation and the sources confirmed the accuracy of the account.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.