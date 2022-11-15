Biden expresses hope Pelosi stays in Congress with leadership position -sources

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks alongside U.S. President Joe Biden during an event to sign the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has asked House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat, to remain in Congress and to continue holding a Democratic leadership role, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A Politico columnist first reported the conversation and the sources confirmed the accuracy of the account.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks