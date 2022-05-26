1 minute read
Biden, first lady to travel to Uvalde on Sunday
WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday "to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting," the White House said on Thursday.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler
