Biden, first lady to travel to Uvalde on Sunday

Texas Department of Public Safety officers walk past a memorial outside Robb Elementary school, after a gunman killed nineteen children and two teachers, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday "to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting," the White House said on Thursday.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler

