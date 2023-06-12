Biden gets root canal, cancels event after reporting tooth pain















WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is skipping a public event on Monday to undergo his second root canal procedure in two days after reporting dental pain, the White House said.

Biden reported tooth pain on Sunday, prompting an examination and a root canal that day, according to a letter from his physician that was distributed to the press.

"The President tolerated the procedure well," wrote the physician, Kevin O'Connor. "There were no complications."

After experiencing more pain this morning, which O'Connor said was anticipated, his medical team planned to "complete the President's root canal today, at the White House."

The White House canceled Biden's appearance at an event on Monday morning celebrating college athletes and said they would announce more details about the president's schedule later.

Vice President Kamala Harris planned to attend the college sports event in Biden's place.

Biden, 80, is the oldest person to serve as U.S. president and both his age and health have been a focus of voters as he plans to seek a second term in the 2024 presidential election.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.