Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden giving states more than $3 billion for climate resilience

1 minute read

A firefighter monitors flames which were threatening homes by the River Fire, a wildfire near the Placer County town of Grass Valley, California, U.S., August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

WASHINGTON, Aug 5(Reuters) - The Biden administration is committing more than $3 billion in new funding for local governments to increase their resilience to climate change, the White House said on Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the funding would allow states to "safeguard our communities for the future" and "reduce the impacts of climate change" as people grapple with prolonged droughts, wildfires, extreme heat, lost power and hurricanes due to the effects of climate change.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:06 AM UTCU.S. senators gird for CBO analysis of $1 trillion infrastructure bill

A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday faces its biggest test of this week's U.S. Senate debate when the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office delivers its judgment on whether the measure fulfills a promise of not adding to Washington's budget deficits.

United StatesNew York impeachment probe into Cuomo nears completion, lawmaker says
United StatesU.S. may require foreign visitors be vaccinated, White House says
United StatesFord to offer salaried buyouts, hopes to cut 1,000 U.S. positions
United StatesJudge orders U.S. to respond to CDC eviction ban challenge by Friday