Biden has 'complete confidence' in top U.S. general -White House
Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has "complete confidence" in top U.S. General Mark Milley, the White House said on Wednesday, after a report that he secretly twice placed a call to his Chinese counterpart over concerns then-President Donald Trump could spark a war with China.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Tim Ahmann
