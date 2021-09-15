Skip to main content

Biden has 'complete confidence' in top U.S. general -White House

1 minute read

U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley discusses the end of the military mission in Afghanistan during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has "complete confidence" in top U.S. General Mark Milley, the White House said on Wednesday, after a report that he secretly twice placed a call to his Chinese counterpart over concerns then-President Donald Trump could spark a war with China.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Tim Ahmann

