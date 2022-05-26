Biden has confidence in the FDA and its commissioner, White House says
WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has confidence in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its commissioner Robert Califf, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday, when asked about its ability to handle the baby formula shortage and similar issues.
