Biden has confidence in the FDA and its commissioner, White House says

1 minute read

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on infant formula shortage, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has confidence in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its commissioner Robert Califf, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday, when asked about its ability to handle the baby formula shortage and similar issues.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper

