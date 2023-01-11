Biden has confidence in U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg - White House















WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has confidence in Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has had to deal with the fallout of recent travel disruptions, including a nationwide ground stop and a 90-minute halt to all U.S. departing flights imposed early Wednesday, the White House said.

The U.S. aviation sector was struggling to return to normal following the nationwide ground stop imposed by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) early Wednesday over a computer issue.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Kanishka Singh in Washington











