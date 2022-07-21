1 minute read
Biden has fatigue, dry cough, symptoms started Wed. night - physician
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has a runny nose and fatigue with an occasional dry cough, Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said on Thursday in a letter to the White House press secretary after the president tested positive for COVID-19.
Biden's mild symptoms started Wednesday evening, O'Connor said in the letter to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, adding that he anticipated Biden would respond favorably to treatment.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Paul Grant
