Biden has not made decision on banning Russian oil -Psaki

U.S. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has not made a decision on banning Russian oil imports, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

She told reporters discussions are ongoing internally about Russian oil as officials consider options to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis

