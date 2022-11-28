Biden has spoken to lawmakers about potential rail strike -White House















WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has spoken to lawmakers about a potential rail strike as he attempts to resolve a problem that could harm the U.S. economy, the White House said on Monday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden has been directly involved in efforts to avoid a rail strike, which she said would be "unacceptable."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.