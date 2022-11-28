Biden has spoken to lawmakers about potential rail strike -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden visits local businesses on Small Business Saturday in Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S., November 26, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has spoken to lawmakers about a potential rail strike as he attempts to resolve a problem that could harm the U.S. economy, the White House said on Monday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden has been directly involved in efforts to avoid a rail strike, which she said would be "unacceptable."

