Biden hopes to make decisions soon on remaining Fed vacancies -White House

Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden hopes to make decisions soon on how he would like to fill the seats that remain open on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors.

"He is hoping to make decisions soon," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese

