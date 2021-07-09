Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden to host Germany's Merkel at White House next Thursday -White House

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden departs the White House in Washington, U.S. en route to La Crosse, Wisconsin, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will host a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel next Thursday, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the two leaders would discuss ransomware attacks that have hit companies in the United States and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline being built from Russia to Germany.

Psaki said Biden continued to view the pipeline as a "bad deal." She declined to say if an agreement could be reached on the temporarily suspended U.S. tariffs on Nord Stream 2 AG, the Germany company behind the pipeline, and its chief executive.

Merkel is ending her fourth term as chancellor soon. It will be her first visit to Washington since Biden took power in January.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:48 PM UTCFlorida condo death toll rises to 78, workers make big progress on debris

The confirmed death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower increased to 78 on Friday after workers recovered an additional 14 bodies and whittled the rubble down close to ground level, officials said.

United StatesU.S. CDC updates school guidance to emphasize in-person learning
United StatesWhere the Surfside condo once stood, debate begins over what comes next
United States'Like a rebirth': Americans pack reopened concert halls for a summer of music
United StatesFencing around U.S. Capitol to come down six months after Jan. 6 attack