Biden immigration enforcement memo prioritizes family unity, replaces Trump guidance

Asylum seeking migrants cross the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico at Piedras Negras, Mexico, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. immigration enforcement directive issued on Thursday calls on federal officers to ask immigrants about their parental status during arrests, part of a broader effort by President Joe Biden to prioritize family unity and replacing the more restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump.

The directive, issued to all U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees, also calls for previously deported immigrants outside the United States to be allowed back into the country on a temporary basis for child custody hearings.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ted Hesson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.