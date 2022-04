U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 40th annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden intends to sign an executive order on U.S. policing practices, the White House said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis

