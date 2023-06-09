Biden to hold first 2024 campaign event in Pennsylvania















WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold his first campaign event next week in the swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a statement released by the White House.

Biden, 80, will attend a rally with union members in Philadelphia on June 17, the statement said.

Biden said in April he would run again for president, citing his administration's investment in infrastructure and job creation, and a need to push back against extremism popularized by his predecessor Donald Trump.

With fewer than 13 million people, a median household income below the national average, and a voting pool that is more than 80% white versus 69% nationwide, Pennsylvania has been a fiercely contested state in recent elections.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub and Heather Timmons.











