Biden to lay out new Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti migrant policy in border speech















WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The United States will use COVID-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border while simultaneously allowing up to 30,000 from those nations and Venezuela to enter the country by air each month, White House officials said on Thursday.

The plan is part of a broader effort to deter record numbers of border crossers that U.S. President Joe Biden will outline in a speech on Thursday, the officials said, as he seeks to address a political and humanitarian challenge that has dogged him since taking office.

"Today we are announcing some significant steps that we are taking to not only increase legal pathways to the United States, but also continue to deliver consequences for those who attempt to enter the United States unlawfully," a senior Biden administration official said.

"The legal pathways that we're announcing today are generous, but at the same time there are serious consequences for circumventing them," the official said.

Biden will also use his speech to press Republicans to stop blocking his immigration reform proposals and border measures and for Congress to provide the necessary resources. The Democratic president will visit El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, his first trip to the southwestern border since taking office and one that comes as Republicans continue to criticize his approach to border security.

Under the plan announced on Thursday, Mexico will accept up to 30,000 expelled migrants per month from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela, according to a White House fact sheet. In November, U.S. border officials encountered 82,000 migrants from those nations at the border with Mexico, according to U.S. government data.

Migrants who cannot be expelled back to Mexico increasingly will be subjected to a rapid deportation process known as "expedited removal," a senior official said.

Reuters reported last week that the Biden administration planned to implement the new restrictions.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Ted Hesson, Doina Chiacu and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing by Alistair Bell











