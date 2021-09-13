Skip to main content

United States

Biden lays out picks for two top Commerce Department economic posts

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Monday tapped Indeed.com chief economist Jed Kolko and New York City planning official Marisa Lago for top economic posts at the U.S. Commerce Department, the White House said.

If approved by the Senate, Kolko would be under secretary for economic affairs, while Lago would be under secretary for international trade.

The White House said Biden would also nominate Elaine Trevino, who heads the Almond Alliance of California, to be chief agricultural negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

