Biden likely to delay his departure to Europe by a few hours - reports

U.S. President Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is likely to delay his departure to Europe by a few hours as he is expected to attend the House Democratic Caucus meeting on Thursday morning, CNN and NBC News reported late on Wednesday.

Biden was expected to head to Europe without an agreement on measures to combat climate change as chances dimmed that deeply divided Democrats in Congress would agree on Wednesday on a broader spending deal. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes

