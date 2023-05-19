Biden likely to get another update on budget talks on Friday -spokesperson

G7 Summit in Hiroshima
US President Joe Biden attends a meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 19, 2023. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is likely to get another update from his team on budget negotiations with Republicans on Friday night in Japan, where he is traveling for the Group of Seven (G7) meetings, a spokesperson said.

Biden was also planning to leave the G7 leaders' dinner early, according to spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Toby Chopra

