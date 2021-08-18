Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden to make COVID-19 nursing home staff vaccinations a condition for receiving Medicare, Medicaid -AP

Home care nurse Flora Ajayi departs a home after visiting a client during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will require nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for their facilities to receive funds from the public Medicare and Medicaid insurance programs, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Timothy Ahmann Editing by Chris Reese

