Biden and Manchin at odds in Build Back Better negotiations-source

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a holiday celebration for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), at the Hotel Washington, in Washington, U.S, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's negotiations with moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin over a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill have been going poorly with the two "far apart" on the contents of a bill, according to a person familiar with their conversations.

The source added that Manchin is proposing to "zero-out" an expanded child tax credit that Biden and most other Democrats want included in the "Build Back Better" legislation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.