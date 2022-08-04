1 minute read
Biden to meet CEOs of GM, Carrier, Cummins on drug, tax bill
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Thursday with labor leaders and CEOs from General Motors, Carrier and Kaiser Permanente to discuss the economic impacts of the drug, climate and tax bill recently introduced by Democrats, a White House official said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.