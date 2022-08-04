Biden to meet CEOs of GM, Carrier, Cummins on drug, tax bill

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Thursday with labor leaders and CEOs from General Motors, Carrier and Kaiser Permanente to discuss the economic impacts of the drug, climate and tax bill recently introduced by Democrats, a White House official said.

Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Daniel Wallis

