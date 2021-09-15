United States
Biden to meet executives from Microsoft, Disney on COVID-19 vaccine mandate - WSJ
Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet Wednesday with executives from companies including Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) to advance his COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the private sector, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Biden administration is advocating for state and local leaders to enact COVID-19 vaccine mandates and will be meeting major employers on Wednesday at the White House to discuss the mandate issue. read more
Last week, the United States introduced a federal vaccine mandate aimed at employees of big companies and all federal workers and contractors. The mandate faces legal, political and enforcement challenges.
