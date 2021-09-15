Skip to main content

United States

Biden to meet executives from Microsoft, Disney on COVID-19 vaccine mandate - WSJ

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet Wednesday with executives from companies including Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) to advance his COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the private sector, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Biden administration is advocating for state and local leaders to enact COVID-19 vaccine mandates and will be meeting major employers on Wednesday at the White House to discuss the mandate issue. read more

Last week, the United States introduced a federal vaccine mandate aimed at employees of big companies and all federal workers and contractors. The mandate faces legal, political and enforcement challenges.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:31 AM UTC

Yellen, Harris to argue that investment in child care benefits overall economy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris will urge Congress on Wednesday to back proposed spending on affordable child care, armed with a new Treasury report that maps out big benefits such care offers the economy.

United States
Biden's child tax credit pays big in Republican states, popular with voters
United States
Biden administration files motion to block Texas abortion ban
United States
Analysis: Biden's lofty climate goals collide with political, economic reality
United States
Gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman to testify in U.S. Senate sex abuse probe