Biden to meet Jerome Powell -White House statement

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens as U.S. President Joe Biden nominates him for a second four-year term in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

May 29 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden will meet Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss the state of American and global economy, the White House said in a statement late on Sunday.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

