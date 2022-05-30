1 minute read
Biden to meet Jerome Powell -White House statement
May 29 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden will meet Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States Jerome Powell on Tuesday to discuss the state of American and global economy, the White House said in a statement late on Sunday.
Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue
