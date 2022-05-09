Biden to meet Jordan's King Abdullah this week -source

Jordan's King Abdullah (R) and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) listen to Jordanian Chief of Staff General Mashal Mohammad Zaben during their visit to a joint Jordanian-American training center at Zarqa, northeast of Amman, Jordan, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet later this week with Jordan's King Abdullah, a source familiar with the meeting said on Monday.

Middle East regional issues are expected to dominate the meeting, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

