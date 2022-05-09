1 minute read
Biden to meet Jordan's King Abdullah this week -source
WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet later this week with Jordan's King Abdullah, a source familiar with the meeting said on Monday.
Middle East regional issues are expected to dominate the meeting, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Reporting By Steve Holland
