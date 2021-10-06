Biden to meet top U.S. banks, business leaders on debt limit

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. debt ceiling from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with leaders of the nation's stop banks and businesses to discuss Congress' efforts to raise the debt ceiling, the White House said, after Republican lawmakers' stonewalling on extending federal borrowing authority.

The representatives include leaders of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Intel Corp, Citigroup, Bank of America, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Nasdaq Inc and Deloitte, the White House said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.