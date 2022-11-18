Biden to meet with CEOs, union leaders Friday on economy















WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with business and labor leaders Friday, including the chief executives of Ford Motor (F.N), Kaiser Permanente and Carrier Group (CARR.N) and the United Auto Workers union president, a White House official said.

The meeting at the White House that will include in-person and virtual attendees includes the presidents of the Service Employees International Union and United Food and Commercial Workers union and will discuss the economy and meeting participants perspectives on the economy "and ideas they have to continue bringing inflation down," the official said.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











