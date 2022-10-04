Biden to meet with DeSantis during Florida trip Wednesday -White House















WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday during a visit to the state in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the White House said on Tuesday.

Biden, a Democrat, and DeSantis, a Republican, have clashed politically over multiple issues and could both be candidates for president in 2024.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese











