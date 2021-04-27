Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesBiden to meet with former President Carter in Georgia on Thursday

Reuters
1 minute read

FILE PHOTO - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter attends the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, U.S. August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will meet with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, the White House said.

Biden was already scheduled to travel to Georgia on Wednesday for a political rally on his 100th day in office.

Carter, at age 96 the oldest-living former U.S. president, was unable to attend fellow Democrat Biden's January inauguration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 7:03 PM UTCBiden’s first 100 days: COVID-19, jobs, foreign policy, immigration, guns and dogs

U.S. President Joe Biden completes 100 days in office on Friday, April 30.

United StatesShaken U.S. Capitol on high alert for Biden’s first address to Congress
United StatesBipartisan lawmakers readying alternative to Biden infrastructure plan
United StatesBiden to meet with former President Carter in Georgia on Thursday
United StatesU.S. Republicans say 'not so fast' on restoring FTC power to claw back ill-gotten gains

Republicans at a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives to discuss restoring the Federal Trade Commission's ability to claw back ill-gotten gains from companies deemed deceptive voiced doubts about quickly passing a bill unless it put some limitations on the agency.