FILE PHOTO - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter attends the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, U.S. August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will meet with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, the White House said.

Biden was already scheduled to travel to Georgia on Wednesday for a political rally on his 100th day in office.

Carter, at age 96 the oldest-living former U.S. president, was unable to attend fellow Democrat Biden's January inauguration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

