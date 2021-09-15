United States
Biden to meet with Manchin, Sinema to discuss spending bill -Washington Post
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet separately with moderate Democratic U.S. senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday to discuss Democrats' reconciliation spending bill, a Washington Post reporter said on Twitter, citing an unidentified source familiar with the matter.
An NBC reporter separately said NBC News had also confirmed the planned meeting.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.