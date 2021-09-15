Biden to meet with Manchin, Sinema to discuss spending bill -Washington Post

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) departs a closed-door Senate Armed Services Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet separately with moderate Democratic U.S. senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday to discuss Democrats' reconciliation spending bill, a Washington Post reporter said on Twitter, citing an unidentified source familiar with the matter.

An NBC reporter separately said NBC News had also confirmed the planned meeting.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

