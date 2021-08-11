Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Biden to meet with United Airlines CEO, others on COVID vaccine efforts

2 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and his Homeland Security and coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response teams on how the pandemic is impacting hurricane preparedness, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with the chief executives of United Airlines (UAL.O)and Kaiser Permanente during a meeting aimed at finding ways to boost U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, a White House official said.

Biden is scheduled to meet with leaders of large and small businesses, colleges and universities, and healthcare providers "to discuss strategies to get more Americans vaccinated and end the COVID-19 pandemic," the White House said earlier.

The president's meeting comes as the administration looks for new ways to ramp up vaccination rates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious Delta variant.

United previously announced a requirement that all its U.S.-based employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden has endorsed companies and local governments pressing more people to get vaccinated. The Biden administration is also looking into what authority businesses have to mandate vaccines, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told Reuters last week.

"I will have their backs and the backs of other private and public sector leaders if they take such steps," he said last week.

In addition to United Airlines' Scott Kirby, the meeting includes Kaiser Permanente chief executive Gregory Adams, Howard University president Wayne Frederick and a South Carolina small business owner who adopted a vaccinate-or-get-tested requirement for her workers, the administration official said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 1:04 PM UTCU.S. Senator Manchin concerned about Democrats' $3.5 trln spending plan

U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Wednesday said he had serious concerns about Senate Democrats' planned $3.5 trillion spending plan, potentially gumming up efforts to move ahead with President Joe Biden's top priorities.

United StatesU.S. pandemic summer school meal program has served millions, but its future uncertain
United StatesNew York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal
United StatesFlorida, Texas schools defy governors' bans on mask mandates as COVID cases soar
United StatesKathy Hochul to become first woman to lead New York