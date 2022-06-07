Biden meets Democratic Senator Murphy on gun reform

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) checks his phone in an elevator outside the Senate floor in the United States Capitol building in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday was meeting Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a key voice in the debate surrounding gun violence in the United States, to discuss efforts in the U.S. Congress to reach a compromise agreement.

"This morning, the president will meet with Senator Chris Murphy to discuss ongoing negotiations in the Senate on gun reform," the White House said.

Reporting By Steve Holland

