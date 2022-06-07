1 minute read
Biden meets Democratic Senator Murphy on gun reform
WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday was meeting Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a key voice in the debate surrounding gun violence in the United States, to discuss efforts in the U.S. Congress to reach a compromise agreement.
"This morning, the president will meet with Senator Chris Murphy to discuss ongoing negotiations in the Senate on gun reform," the White House said.
Reporting By Steve Holland
