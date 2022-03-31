1 minute read
Biden meets with parents of former U.S. Marine being held in Russia
WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with the parents of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine who is serving a nine-year prison term in Russia, the White House said.
Biden reiterated his commitment to continue to work to secure the release of Reed and other Americans "wrongfully held in Russia and elsewhere," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
