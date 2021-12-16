Biden met virtually with U.S. senators to discuss voting rights bill

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met virtually with lawmakers in the U.S. Senate to discuss the voting rights bill on Thursday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

On Wednesday, Biden said no domestic priority is "more important than voting rights," even as the Senate is scrambling to pass his signature social spending bill, raising the stakes for a last-minute push to pass voting rights bills before the U.S. Congress returns home for Christmas.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose in Washington

